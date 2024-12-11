16 services of Gurugram, Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority notified

The Haryana government has notified 16 services each of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority and the Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority under the Right to Service Act, 2014.

A notification to this effect has been issued by Chief Secretary Vivek Joshi.

For units situated within the area of these two Metropolitan Development Authorities, CLU permission (except where the government is competent) will be given in 60 days and building plans of sites having CLU permission by the authorities will be approved in 90 days.

The Occupation Certificate will be issued in 60 days in cases without any offence and in 90 days in other cases, said an official statement issued on Wednesday.

Under the provisions of Punjab Scheduled Roads and Controlled Areas Irregular Development Restriction Act, 1963, licences of brick kilns and charcoal kilns will be issued in 30 days.

New water supply connections, sewerage and drainage connections (bulk and industrial connections) will be provided in 12 days.

New drainage connections will also be issued in 12 days while water leakage and pipe overflow problems will be resolved in three days. Blockage or overflow at the manhole of the main sewer line will be rectified in seven days.

Water supply restoration due to minor problems like breakdown of pumping machinery, electrics, wiring, distribution system, etc., of these two authorities will be done in three days.

Water supply restoration due to major problems like shortage of untreated water, burning of transformer, breakdown of HT/LT lines, etc., will be done in six days while water supply restoration due to burning of transformer, breakdown of HT/LT lines, leakage in main water supply line, etc., will be done in 10 days.

Duplicate bills of water and sewer will be issued in three days and correction of errors in bills will be done in 10 days.

Right of Way permission for laying natural gas pipelines, communication infrastructure and related installations, power lines and health services etc. will be granted in 60 days.

Designated officers for these services of both the Metropolitan Development Authorities and First and Second Appellate Officers for redressal of grievances have also been nominated.