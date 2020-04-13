Sixteen people, who had escaped from the quarantine centre of a college of Village Danpur in Dibai area of district Bulandshahar on Sunday afternoon were recovered by the police several hours later. These persons are migrant labourers who have been sent to quarantine again.

SSP of Bulandshahar Santosh Singh confirmed the successful capture of the escaped migrant labourers by the police on the same day. “They have now been quarantined again and security beefed up at the college where they are kept,” told SSP Singh.

A group of 16 migrant labourers had escaped from the quarantine centre by breaking the window. As soon as the matter came to the notice of senior police and administrative officials a massive manhunt was launched. Finally, the police managed to get hold of them by evening in which the area residents also helped them. Thereafter, all of these were taken back to the quarantine centre and put back into isolation.

More than 100 migrant labourers from the villages of Dibai area who had come to their native places were quarantined at a community centre of a village by the district authorities. But considering the large number of people at a small place, a group was moved to a college near Danpur Village from where the migrants ran away on Sunday.