Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship RK Singh on Friday told in the Rajya Sabha that a total of 16.61 lakh people have been successfully placed in after availing training under the second edition of the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY 2.0).

Singh’s response came in a written reply to a query about the scheme in which he told, “As many as 73.47 lakh youths have availed training under the PMKVY 2016-20, of whom 16.61 lakh candidates have been placed.”

The PMKVY 2.0 which has been implemented by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) with a view to imparting skill development training to the prospective youth across 371 courses.

Long term training in 137 cadres is being imparted through 15,697 industrial training institutes (ITI) under the Craftsman Training Scheme, with a cumulative seating capacity of 34.30 lakh.

The government’s objective through the scheme is to enable large number of Indian youth to take up industry-relevant skill training.

The minister also told in the query that many companies including tech giants like IBM, CISCO, Adobe, Microsoft etc have come forward to help the training programmes.