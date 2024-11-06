15th Finance Commission releases Rs 114 Cr grants to strengthen Rural Local Bodies in Tripura, Mizoram

The Fifteenth Finance Commission has released Rs 114 crore as grants for the Rural Local Bodies (RLBs) of Tripura and Mizoram for the financial year 2024–25.

This allocation by the Union Government aims to support the development and maintenance of essential services in these regions.

In Tripura, the first instalment of Untied grants, amounting to Rs 31.40 crore, and the first instalment of Tied grants, amounting to Rs 47.10 crore, has been disbursed.

These funds are intended for all 1,260 Rural Local Bodies, which include Traditional Local Bodies such as the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), 40 Block Advisory Committees, and 587 Village Committees.

For Mizoram, the commission has released the second instalment of Untied grants for the financial year 2022–23, amounting to Rs 14.20 crore, alongside the second instalment of Tied grants amounting to Rs 21.30 crore.

These funds are designated for 834 village councils, including those in Autonomous District Council areas.