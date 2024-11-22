158 transformers damaged in Kashmir in 4 days as consumers used banned heating devices in winters

The Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) on Friday raised an alarm as 158 transformers were damaged in the past four days across the Kashmir valley due to the use of banned heating equipment.

A sudden spike has been witnessed in the damage of transformers as consumers were using crude heaters and boilers as a harsh winter has set in.

The KPDCL fervently appealed to its consumers to use electricity judiciously so that locality Distribution Transformers (DTs) are protected from damage and subsequent power outages.

As many as 49 DTs were damaged across Kashmir on 21 November alone, indicating a steep rise in unsanctioned heating load across all Divisions of the valley, a KPDCL spokesman said.

Expressing serious concern over increase in DT damage rate early in winter, a KPDCL spokesperson advised domestic consumers to strictly adhere to their sanctioned load and avoid using crude heaters and boilers, which have been banned by the Government. “While 49 DTs were reportedly damaged on 21 November, 32 were damaged on 20 November, 37 on 19 November and 40 on 18 November,” he added.

The spokesman, however, clarified that KPDCL’s Central Workshop at Pampore and Divisional Workshops are operating in double shifts to reclaim the buffer stock by repairing the damaged DTs. “Against 158 DTs damaged across Kashmir valley over the last 4 days, 143 were also repaired and restored during the same period,” he stated.

Attributing rising DT damage rate and power outages to rampant use of crude heaters, boilers and illegal hooking on bare conductors in metered areas, the spokesperson stated that KPDCL has intensified its inspection and disconnection drives across all Electric Divisions of Kashmir valley to curb power theft.

“As many as 1,484 inspection drives were conducted across all 18 Electric Divisions by KPDCL on 21 November, during which 1,396 domestic and 514 commercial installations were disconnected for unauthorised use of power,” he said, adding the inspection drives will be further accelerated on daily basis in all districts of Kashmir Division.

Anticipating DT damage in peak winter months, the KPDCL has maintained a buffer stock of 1,554 DTs. “We have also kept a reserve stock of DTs to meet any eventuality on account of higher DT damage,” he said, adding buffer stock was pegged at 1,412 last year.