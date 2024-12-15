Top priority to rejuvenation of health and education: Punjab CM Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann said on Sunday that the state government was according top priority to the rejuvenation of education and health sectors in the state. After inspecting the Sub Divisional Hospital in Budhlada of the Mansa district, the chief minister said his visit was not aimed at any sort of fault finding but to further streamline things in the government hospitals.

He said people of the state had seen a chief minister of state visiting the government offices or hospitals for the first time. Bhagwant Singh Mann said the aim was just to ensure the well-being of the people of the state by ensuring citizen-centric services to them by all means. The chief minister said a complete transformation has taken place in the health and education sectors during the last more than two years. He said the transformation of the health sector has taken place in the state and hi-tech machines and equipment have been installed in government hospitals. Medicines are being provided to the patients free of cost at all the government hospitals across the state.

The chief minister reiterated the firm commitment of the state government to ensure the welfare of every section of society. He said every single penny from the state exchequer is being spent judiciously on the progress of the state and the prosperity of its people. Chief Minister Mann further said that the state is witnessing a new era of unprecedented development and progress in every arena and added that the last more than two years have seen the dawn of a new era in the state. He said the work for the construction of the upcoming medical colleges at SAS Nagar (Mohali), Kapurthala, Sangrur, Hoshiarpur, and Malerkotla is going in full swing. These medical colleges and hospitals are aimed at making the state a hub of medical education in the country thereby immensely benefitting the people of Punjab.

Bhagwant Singh Mann envisioned the students aspiring to pursue medical education today, providing quality medical education in these medical colleges tomorrow. He said that the state government is making strenuous efforts to overcome the shortage of medical staff especially the Doctors, nurses, and sanitary workers across the state. The move is aimed to ensure that the residents of the state get quality health services in these institutions, Mann said, adding that no stone will be left unturned towards the realisation of the noble cause. Earlier, the chief minister said he was disheartened to note that the famous ITI of Budhladha was in dire straits and asked the officers to prepare a master plan for giving a facelift to the institute within a week.

He said that the institute should offer world-class courses to the students and youth so that new avenues of self-employment can be opened for them. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that this will help in producing a pool of skilled labour required for industrial houses in the state.