SC grants bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in connection with alleged irregularities in the now scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22.

A bench, headed by Justice B R Gavai and comprising Justice K V Viswanathan, directed Kavitha to submit her passport with the trial court.

“The appellant is directed to be forthwith released on bail in both (CBI and ED) cases on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 10 lakh each. She shall not make any attempt to tamper with evidence or influence the witnesses. The appellant shall deposit her passport with the trial court,” the top court ordered.

Kavitha was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) from her Hyderabad residence on March 15 in a money laundering case linked to the excise policy case. The probe agency claimed that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader allegedly paid Rs 100 crore to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders in exchange for liqour licenses in the national capital.

She was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on April 11 from Tihar Jail.

Her release on bail came days after AAP leader Manish Sisodia, who was the first prominent politician to be arrested in the liqour policy case, was granted bail by the apex court.