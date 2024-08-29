SC rebukes Telangana CM Revanth Reddy for adverse comments on grant of bail to BRS leader Kavitha

The Supreme Court on Thursday took exception to adverse comments made by Telangana Chief Minister A Revantha Reddy regarding the bail granted to BRS leader K Kavitha in the now-scrapped 2021-2022 Delhi excise policy case. The court held that such comments were not expected from someone in the responsible position of Chief Minister.

Revanth Reddy was quoted by a media outlet on Thursday morning as saying, “It is a fact that BRS worked for the victory of the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. There is also talk that Kavitha got bail because of the deal between BRS and BJP”.

Observing that such comments were not expected from someone in the responsible position of Chief Minister, a bench of Justice BR Gavai, Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice KV Viswanathan told senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who was appearing for Revanth Reddy, that such comments create apprehensions in the public’s mind.

“Just read what he has stated… such a statement from a responsible Chief Minister might rightly create apprehension in someone’s mind. Do we pass our orders in consultation with a political party? We are not concerned with politicians or criticism of our orders. We do our duty as per our own conscience and oath,” Justice Gavai told Rohatgi, taking exception to Revanth Reddy’s statement.

Disapproving the statement by Revanth Reddy and reminding him of the obligation for mutual respect towards constitutional institutions and fundamental duties, Justice Viswanathan said, “Is this the statement to be made by a responsible person in the office of Chief Minister? Does not Fundamental Duty say there should be mutual respect for institutions? Maintain arm’s length, but have respect. Look at the statement.”

The top court’s rebuke to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy came during a hearing on a plea to transfer the ‘cash for vote’ case from Telangana to Madhya Pradesh. Revanth Reddy is the main accused in the case.

In the pre-lunch session, the court indicated that it would not transfer the trial outside the state but would appoint an independent Special Public Prosecutor to instil confidence in all concerned. The court said it would pass an order in the post-lunch session.

However, in the post-lunch session, the focus shifted to Reddy’s remarks about Kavitha’s bail, turning the tables on him.

Questioning the “audacity” of Revanth Reddy to comment on a Supreme Court order, Justice Gavai said, “If this is his conduct, let him face the trial outside, if he doesn’t have respect for the Supreme Court — the highest court in the country.”

Adjourning the hearing to Monday, September 2, the court made it clear that it was not ruling out the possibility of transferring the trial.

The petition seeking the transfer of the trial outside Telangana alleges that Revanth Reddy, formerly a member of the Telugu Desam Party, had offered Rs 50 lakh to Elvis Stephenson — the complainant in the case — in the biennial election held in June 2015, either to abstain from voting or to vote in favour of the TDP party candidate.