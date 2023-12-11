Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah put under house arrest ahead of Article 370 verdict, claims PDP, NC

Ahead of the Supreme Court judgment on a clutch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Centre’s August 2019 decision to revoke the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution that gave a significant autonomy to the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir, prominent leaders of the state have claimed they have been put under house arrest.

Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti has been placed under house arrest, her party PDP claimed.

“Even before Supreme Court judgment is pronounced, police have sealed the doors of the residence of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, and put her under illegal house arrest,” the PDP wrote in a post on ‘X’.

Advertisement

National Conference spokesperson Sarah Hayat Shah also made a similar claim and posted pictures of a locked green-colored gate of Abdullah’s residence.

“Mr Omar Abdullah has been locked up in his house. Democracy?” She asked.

The development comes ahead of the Supreme Court’s much-anticipated verdict on Article 370.

However, Jammu and Kasmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha dismissed PDP and NC’s claims, terming them “baseless”.

“Neither anyone has been put under house arrest, nor anyone has been arrested,” he said.

A five-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud will pronounce the judgement today.

The bench had reserved its judgment on September 5, after a marathon hearing that went on for 16 days. The court heard the arguments of the petitioners, the Centre, and the Jammu and Kashmir administration.