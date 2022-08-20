Rajiv Gandhi Birth Anniversary: Biography of India’s 6th Prime Minister

Rajiv Gandhi Birth Anniversary: As the nation observes the 78th birth anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi, the 6th Prime Minister of India there are wishes pouring in from across the country. Rajiv served the nation from 1984 to 1989.

From Rahul Gandhi to Priyanka Gandhi to PM Modi, everyone paid tribute to former PM late Rajiv Gandhi. Rahul shared a heart-melting note for his late father.

Rajiv Gandhi was not a born politician but left an indelible mark in his brief stint as a politician. An air force pilot by profession Rajiv Gandhi was the eldest son of former PM Indira Gandhi. He was the father of congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and the husband of Sonia Gandhi.

Rajiv Gandhi entered politics after the death of Indira Gandhi and became the youngest Prime Minister of India at the age of 40. In 1991, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated while campaigning for the elections. After his death, Rajiv Gandhi was awarded Bharat Ratna by the Government of India. Today is the 29th death anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi.

Rajiv Gandhi: Education

Rajive Gandhi was born as Rajiv Ratna Gandhi on August 20, 1944, in Bombay (now Mumbai), to Indira Gandhi and Feroze Gandhi.

In 1951, Rajiv Gandhi and his brother Sanjay Gandhi were admitted to Shiv Niketan School. In 1954, Rajiv Gandhi was admitted to Welham Boys’ School, Dehradun, and Doon School, Dehradun. In 1961, Rajiv Gandhi went to London to study A-Levels.

Later in 1962 he was admitted to Trinity College, London, to study engineering but didn’t obtain a degree. In 1966, Rajiv Gandhi was admitted to Imperial College, London, but did not complete the course in mechanical engineering. In 1966, Rajiv Gandhi returned to India, the same year Indira Gandhi became the first women Prime Minister of India.

He joined Flying Club in Delhi and was trained as a pilot. In 1970, Rajiv Gandhi was employed by Air India as a pilot.

Rajiv Gandhi: Marriage

Rajiv Gandhi got married to his long-time friend Edvige Antonia Albina Maino