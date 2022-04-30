Maximum temperature to soar in TN in coming days: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said that the maximum temperature in some parts of Tamil Nadu will increase by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in the coming days.

The Department of the Interior said in a statement that the state’s maximum temperature had risen much above normal on Friday in numerous regions.

The temperature reached 41.3 degrees Celsius in Vellore, 41.6 degrees in Karur, 40.7 degrees in Tiruchi, and 40.6 degrees in Tiruttani.

According to IMD officials, the increase in maximum temperature is due to the change in wind direction to northerly breezes.

They also projected that heatwave conditions would require a sustained cumulative temperature in the next days.

However, due to the presence of a weak weather system and convective activity, the weathermen projected the probability of summer rains until May 3.

The Indian Meteorological Department projected rain in the Western Ghats and the surrounding districts of Madurai and Karur on Saturday.

(with inputs from IANS)