Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said there is a need for an enlightened and constructive debate on issues such as Citizenship Amendment Act and National Population Register.

“The people of the country should have an enlightened, meaningful and constructive discussion and not jump to hasty conclusions either way,” Naidu said.

Vice President’s remarks came on the inauguration of the Birth Centenary of the late Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh, M Channa Reddy in Hyderabad.

Referring to the practices of Father of the Nation, Mahatama Gandhi, he said, “The Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi eschewed violence in all its forms even in the face of daunting challenges. His methods were scrupulously non-violent He continues to inspire humanity with his eternal values, powerful ideas and thoughtful actions based on truth & non-violence.”

“Agree to disagree is a fundamental principle in democracy. Whether we like it or not, the other side of the issue should be heard and accordingly act (appropriately).. There should not be scope for violence during agitations,” he said.

He emphasised on the need for maintaining the dignity of Parliament and Legislatures, and also urged for raising the standards of the debates.

Paying tributes to Channa Reddy, Naidu said, “He was a visionary in the true sense and was gifted with remarkable administrative acumen He was a great son of this soil and left an indelible mark on the Indian political scene.”

He also conferred the Dr M Channa Reddy National Award for Sustainable Development posthumously on eminent irrigation expert Late T Hanumantha Rao.

Governor of Himachal Pradesh Bandaru Dattatreya, and K Rosaiah, former Governor of Tamil Nadu also recalled the association with Reddy who led the separate Telangana movement in 1969.