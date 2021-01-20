At least 15 people, including a year-old-girl, were killed and half a dozen others seriously injured near Surat early Tuesday morning after a dumper truck ran over them while they were sleeping by the roadside.

The accident occurred on Kim-Mandvi road near Kosamba village when the driver lost control over his vehicle after it hit a sugar-cane heap hanging from a tractor-trolly coming from the opposite side.

The truck’s front glass pane was shattered due to the impact, blocking the driver’s vision. The truck veered off the road, crushing the 20-odd laborers sleeping on the roadside.

As many as 12 laborers died on the spot while others succumbed to their injuries in the hospital.

All the victims belong to Banswara district of Rajasthan and had come to Surat in search of casual work, including jobs in sugar mills in the vicinity.

Gujarat’s chief minister Vijay Rupani has announced a compensation of Rs two lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to each of the injured people.