14-member Naval team flagged off for Chadar Trek in Ladakh

Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), has flagged off the Indian Navy Chadar Trek (Frozen Zanskar River, Ladakh) expedition at INS Shivaji.

An official spokesman said on Wednesday that the CNS handed over the ceremonial Ice Axe to the team leader Commander Navneet Malik and wished them a successful expedition.

The team of 14 members would scale the summit at a height of 11,000 ft and unfurl the National flag and Naval ensign.

The expedition embodies the adventurous spirit of the Indian Navy and aims to cultivate a robust and resilient workforce capable of facing challenges and adverse weather conditions.

It is worth mentioning that the Chadar Trek is held annually during the harsh winter in Leh district of Ladakh when the Zanskar river freezes.

The trek was delayed this time as the river did not fully freeze because of a warmer weather.