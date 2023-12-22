12th century sculptures of Shiva, Indrani found near Jammu

Rare sculptures, dating back to 12th century, have been recovered from the Bhour Camp area near here by the Department of Archives, Archaeology and Museums.

An official said on Friday that the department was informed through some sources about the existence of rare sculptures unearthed in the Bhour Camp area. Accordingly, a team of the Archaeology department, under the guidance and supervision of Director Archives, Archaeology and Museums, Pardeep Kumar, visited the site and recovered the sculptures.

Possession of the sculptures was taken by the team as per the provision of J&K Act 1954.

As per the preliminary findings it has been found that the sculptures are very rare dating back to 12th century AD.

These sculptures depict the human form of Goddess Indrani measuring 28”x 13.5” weighing 55 kgs approximately and Lord Shiva measuring 21” x 14” weighing 40 kgs approximately.

The department is all set to take the process of preservation of these sculptures, the official added.