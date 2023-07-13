127 stranded in rain airlifted from Himachal’s Sangla Valley

As many as 127 persons, who were stranded in Sangla in the Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh, were airlifted on Thursday following damage caused in the area due to heavy rains.

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu brought nine stranded tourists in his chopper till Shimla, while 118 were evacuated by the Air Force.

After assessing the damage caused due to rains and flash floods in Kullu, Mandi and Lahaul Spiti districts, Sukhu on Thursday visited Sangla, where he met the affected families who suffered losses due to excessive rains triggering flash floods.

Few foreign Nationals who were stuck up in Sangla thanked the Chief Minister for ensuring the relief and rescue operations. “We were elated to see the head of the State personally overseeing rescue efforts,” said Taali, a tourist from Israel and Helen and Chester from New Zealand.

Besides, a group of 34 tourists from West Bengal who were stranded at Sangla for the last five days commended the efforts of the state government for airlifting them till Cholling in Kinnaur from where they proceeded to Shimla.

“Besides, providing medical aid, we were also supported by the locals during the hour of crisis,” said Shonali Chatterji.

Others who were airlifted include a local resident Pankaj Negi who had to join his duties in Gujarat and Dara Negi, who had paid a visit to her relatives in Sangla and was stuck up there.

Announcing to provide immediate relief of Rs One lakh each to the affected families, Chief Minister said that option would be given for government land in place of transferred land for their lost property.

He asked for the construction of a concrete wall along ‘Tong-Tong Che’ Nallaha, which also causes major damage during the rainy season.

He also interacted with the victims of flash floods at Sangla and Kuppa Barrage and assured to provide aid from the state government.

He directed the district administration to ensure that people who have suffered losses should be fairly compensated.