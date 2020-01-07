Price of onion which has brought tears in the eyes of its customers from last few months is finally expected to see a dip, as the Consumers Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Tuesday said that the government has so far imported 12,000 tonnes of onion and it is being offered to states at Rs 49-58 per kg for retail distribution.

The government is importing onion through state-owned MMTC and also facilitating private imports to boost domestic supply and contain onion price rise.

“We have imported so far 12,000 tonnes of onion from countries like Turkey and Afghanistan. Of this import, 1,000 tonnes have already been distributed to Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Kerala,” Paswan told reporters.

He also told that by the end of this month, an additional 36,000 tonne of imported onion is expected to arrive in India which will help ease pressure on prices.

The retail price of onion has been over Rs 100 per kg, causing great pain to its buyers from the last few months. With the import from foreign countries and the new Kharif crop, the price will see a dip.

On Tuesday, the price of onion in Delhi is Rs 70 per kg, as against Rs 118 per kg on December 19, 2019.

In Mumbai, it has dropped at Rs 80 per kg from Rs 120 per kg on the same date.

Onion prices have shot up due to 25 per cent fall in the Kharif production.