12 feared dead following explosion at ammunition factory in Chhattisgarh

Twelve people are feared dead and many injured in a massive explosion at an ammunition factory in Bemetara district, Chhattisgarh on Saturday.

The blast occurred at the Special Blast Limited factory in Borasi village, Berla block. Several individuals are feared to be trapped under the debris.

In response to the incident, the Chhattisgarh government has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the explosion. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has announced the investigation and declared financial assistance of ₹5 lakh for the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured.

According to the reports, the explosion occurred between 6 and 7 AM. The factory employs over 800 workers and specializes in manufacturing liquid explosives. The situation is still critical as the site contains two more tanks, each holding 15,000 liters of liquid explosives, one of which is leaking. The other two tanks are located nearby, increasing the risk of further explosions.

Following the explosion, crowds gathered around the factory. Seven injured individuals were rushed to Raipur’s Mekahara Hospital, where one person succumbed to injuries. The remaining six are receiving medical treatment. Several other injured individuals have been admitted to nearby hospitals. Eyewitnesses described a harrowing scene with human remains scattered around the blast site.

The explosion has incited anger among local residents. Frequent minor explosions at the factory have left villagers living in constant fear, causing structural damage to many homes. Today’s catastrophic blast has heightened their frustration and fear.

Bemetara District Collector Ranbir Sharma confirmed that an administrative team, including the SDM, is present at the site and rescue operations are underway. Exact numbers of those injured or trapped remain unclear. An SDRF team has been deployed to assist with debris removal and further search and rescue efforts.

Injured workers have reported a lack of safety measures at the factory. Chandan Kumar, one of the injured workers referred to Raipur, stated they were working in another building when the blast occurred but still sustained injuries. He highlighted the absence of fire brigades and inadequate safety protocols. Workers reportedly earn only ₹8,000 per month for working eight hours a day.

Mekahara Hospital’s CMO, Dr. Jyoti, confirmed that Sevak Ram Dhruv was declared dead upon arrival. The remaining injured are currently under medical care.

Expressing grief over the incident Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma stated that the police superintendent is investigating the incident, and both administrative and police teams are on site. He expressed hopes for minimal casualties and confirmed that rescue and investigation efforts are ongoing.

The catastrophic explosion at Bemetara’s ammunition factory has resulted in significant loss of life and raised serious concerns about safety standards. Rescue operations continue as authorities work to assist those trapped and treat the injured. A thorough investigation is expected to determine the exact cause of the explosion and establish accountability.