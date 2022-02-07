11L people viewed Rahul’s Punjab virtual rally, Channi to be CM face

A virtual rally in Punjab titled “Aawaz Punjab Di” addressed by former Congress President Rahul Gandhi from Ludhiana has broken all records after its live telecast was viewed by 11 lakh people on social media, according to the party.

The virtual rally was held on Sunday. Congress Social Media Head, Rohan Gupta said, “The unique thing about the rally was the large audience of more than 90,000 people, who watched the rally live, simultaneously at the same time on the Facebook page of Rahul Gandhi. With the current views of 8.8 lakh, 42,000 comments, 1.1 million reach and 6000 shares, making it one of the most successful virtual rallies.”

The rally was telecast on virtual mediums or social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube along with live LED screens across all districts of Punjab.

The party claimed 90,000 live views on Facebook Live are unprecedented for any political leader in India, showing the massive impact and curiosity about the rally.

The rally amassed massive curiosity as the Chief Ministerial face for Congress for 2022 Punjab Assembly elections was to be announced. Charanjit Singh Channi was announced as the state Chief Ministerial face by Rahul Gandhi.

“It is Punjab’s decision. It is not my decision. I didn’t decide. I asked workers, candidates, MLAs, people and youth of Punjab. What people said has led me to my final decision,” said Gandhi during his address at the ‘Aawaz Punjab Di’ virtual rally.

He praised Channi for his humble background.

Getting emotional on the announcement of his name as Chief Minister, Channi said that he has always been honest and never taken money from anyone, and will continue to work honestly.

The rally was also addressed by important leaders of Punjab Congress such as Sunil Jakhar, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Charanjit Singh Channi and All India Congress Committee state in-charge Harish Chaudhary.