1,100 vedacharyas gather on its banks as CM Yogi performs Saryu’s aarti

In a first of its kind Deepotsav, the Uttar Pradesh government introduced a unique initiative with the divine presence of Ram Lalla. For the first time, 1,100 vedacharyas gathered to perform an aarti dedicated to Maa Saryu (holy river).

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led the aarti on Wednesday evening at a specially constructed ghat along the uninterrupted flow of the Saryu.

Two world records were registered during the Deepotsav in Ayodhya in the Guinness Book of World Records. First was that 1,121 people performed Saryu Aarti together while the second was that 25 lakh, 12 thousand 585 lamps were lit on the banks of Saryu and temples of Ayodhya.

Clad in matching attire, the vedacharyas performed the Aarti in unison, creating a powerful atmosphere of spirituality that deeply resonated with the public and reflected positively on the Yogi administration.

Before the aarti, the chief minister performed a ceremonial worship of Maa Saryu. He was joined by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, and other dignitaries.

Yogi Adityanath addressed the public during a programme organised at Ramkatha Park under Deepotsav 2024.

His speech reflected the pain of the defeat suffered by the BJP candidate from Ayodhya during the Lok Sabha elections. Addressing the public with a heavy heart, the chief minister said the BJP’s double-engine government has fulfilled whatever it said for Ayodhya, but once again it is Ayodhya’s turn. “Mother Sita’s ordeal should not be repeated again and again, we have to get out of this curse,” he said.

Yogi Adityanath said this year is wonderful, unique, and supernatural for Ayodhya. On January 22, after ending wait of 500 years in Ayodhya Dham, Lord Shri Ram has once again returned to his birthplace, giving the message that never deviate from your path, adopt the path of struggle, you will definitely achieve success.

He said, “We have this opportunity to remember all those souls whose entire life was dedicated to the Ramjanmabhoomi movement, to receive the blessings of Lord Rama. Salute to all those revered saints.”

The chief minister further said that those who did not want to work, first raised questions on the existence of Ram, then opened fire on the devotees of Ram, later, becoming a hindrance in the development works, they started saying that they are exploiting the farmers. If a four lane road was built then it was said that they are exploiting the traders, if four lanes had not been built then would lakhs of devotees have been able to come here and worship. Such people are barriers to development. CM Yogi said that we are removing these barriers just as UP has been made a safe state by making it mafia-free.