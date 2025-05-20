’11 years, 151 foreign trips, 72 countries’: Kharge slams PM Modi’s foreign policy

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his foreign policy, alleging that despite the Prime Minister’s 151 foreign visits to 72 countries, including 10 trips to the US, India seems isolated on the global stage.

In a post on X, Kharge said, “PM Modi has been making frequent foreign trips for the last 11 years, but when India needed international support to expose Pakistan, no other country came forward to support us.”

The Congress President questioned whether these trips have yielded meaningful results for India’s global standing.

He accused PM Modi of making foreign visits more focused on photo opportunities than diplomatic achievements.

Kharge further in the post on X said, “In the last 11 years, Prime Minister Modi has made 151 foreign trips and visited 72 countries. Out of these, he has visited the US 10 times. Yet, our country stands alone under the Modi government’s foreign policy. Is it the Prime Minister’s job to visit foreign countries and only pose for photos?”

The Congress President highlighted the International Monetary Fund (IMF’s) USD 1.4 billion loan to Pakistan and the sudden ceasefire declaration during anti-terror operations as examples of India’s diminishing influence.

“The IMF has provided a bailout loan of $1.4 billion to Pakistan. But nobody supported India’s stance. A ceasefire was suddenly declared while our brave Armed Forces were conducting operations against terrorists,” Kharge said in his post.

He criticised Modi for not addressing US President Trump’s claims of brokering the India-Pakistan ceasefire, suggesting a lack of clarity and transparency in India’s foreign policy.

“The US President has insulted our country by saying, “I brokered” the ceasefire between India and Pakistan about 7 times. The entire country was united in the tough action against terrorists, but Modi ji is trying to cover up the issue by not providing clarity to the people of the country regarding US President Trump’s statements, so far,” added the Congress President.

Earlier, Kharge today criticised the Modi government for alleged security lapses that led to the Pahalgam terror attack, resulting in 26 deaths.

Kharge claimed that the government failed to provide adequate security arrangements for tourists, despite being aware of potential security threats.

The Congress President said, “26 people were killed in Pahalgam because the Modi government did not provide security there. The centre did not provide police security or forces to tourists. Modi did not say anything about this. There were people going to Kashmir on the 17th, but Modi did not go to Kashmir, because his intelligence security told him not to go, as there would be chaos in Kashmir.”