11 passengers killed in bus-truck collision near Bharatpur

Statesman News Service | Jaipur | September 13, 2023 8:17 am
Eleven passengers killed and atleast five others were injured today when a trailer rammed into a bus on Jaipur-Agra Highway near Hantra in Bharatpur District.
The deceased included six men, and five women, the SP Bharatpur, Mridul Kachawa told The Statesman when called.
The passengers on the ill fated bus were going from Bhavnagar in Gujarat to Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh. The injured were admitted to nearby hospital. The details of the mishap awaited.
