11 die as bus overturns after hitting culvert wall in Rajasthan’s Sikar

At least 11 people were killed and more than 30 passengers injured as the bus in which they were travelling overturned after hitting a culvert in Laxmangarh in this district of Rajasthan on Tuesday.

The private bus was heading to Laxmangarh from Salasar when it rammed into the culvert wall around 1400 hrs, police said.

The injured were admitted to Laxmangarh and the Shri Kalyan Hospital here.

Advertisement

The Police and the district administration officials, including District Collector Mukul Sharma and Superintendent of Police (SP) Bhushan Yadav rushed to the accident site and the hospitals to supervise relief and medical treatment.

Lok Sabha MP from Sikar, Amara Ram also reached the spot.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma expressed grief over the mishap. Condoling the deaths, Sharma said that his thoughts are with the bereaved families.