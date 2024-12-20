11 burnt to death, 45 injured in LPG tanker truck explosion in Jaipur; Centre, Raj Govt & Petroleum Co announce relief

At least 11 people were killed and around 45 sustained serious burn injuries when an LPG tanker exploded with a big bang after colliding with a truck near Bhankrota on the outskirts of the city on Friday morning.

The tanker was taking a turn towards Bagru on the Ajmer-Jaipur Highway when a speeding truck hit it from behind, causing an explosion that instantly set the tanker caught fire. The blaze was so intense that it instantaneously engulfed several vehicles and some shops along the road. The accident occurred in close vicinity of a petrol pump, prompting rescuers to exercise extra caution.

An SMS Hospital Spokesman said that five persons were brought dead, while as many later succumbed at the hospital. One victim of the accident died at Jaipuria Hospital.

The injured were admitted to SMS Hospital, Jaipuria Hospital, and two to three nearby private hospitals.

The condition of many of the injured was still stated to be critical.

According to officials and hospital sources, the bodies of the deceased were charred to such an extent that only six could be identified. As many as 29 trucks, two sleeper coaches, and six to seven cars were burnt in the fire.

A police spokesman confirmed that 37 vehicles were burnt in the accident.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma rushed to the accident site to take stock of the situation and inspect rescue and relief operations.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah called up CM Sharma for a briefing on the mishap and assured him of all help.

Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar also reviewed the arrangements for the treatment of the injured at the hospital and inquired about the health of the victims.

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Deputy Chief Ministers Diya Kumari, and Dr Prem Chand Bairwa have expressed grief over the loss of human lives and condoled the deaths.

Meanwhile, the Centre, the state government, and Bharat Petroleum Limited have announced ex gratia relief to the next of kin of the deceased and injured.

The central government has announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased. Chief Minister Sharma has granted Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 1 lakh to each injured. Bharat Petroleum Limited has also announced an ex gratia of Rs 6 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 2 lakh to every injured.

In a post on the X page of the company, BPL wrote, “Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the accident on Jaipur-Ajmer highway. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and we pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

“As we stand in solidarity with the affected families, we are extending all possible assistance, in coordination with the local administration, during this difficult time. As a support, an amount of Rs 6 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 2 lakh to the injured is being extended through the Jaipur District Collector,” the post read.