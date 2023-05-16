105 Udyami Mitras appointed in UP

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has appointed a total of 105 Udyami Mitras in order to address and resolve issues being faced by investors in the state.

The Udyami Mitras were selected after a written test and interview. The results can be downloaded by simply visiting Invest UP’s website ( invest.up.gov.in ) and clicking on Udyami Mitra section.

All 105 candidates will be deployed in districts, Invest UP office and headquarters. It is noteworthy that CM Yogi decided to recruit Udyami Mitras to expedite implementation of investment proposals worth Rs 35 lakh crore received the state government through the UP Global Investors Summit 2023.

The process of appointment of Udyami Mitras has been completed by Invest UP, the nodal organization working under the Department of Infrastructure and Industrial Development.

The question papers for the computer tests were prepared by prestigious educational institutions of the state like IIT Kanpur, IIM Lucknow or AKTU Lucknow. The SOP was assessed in the interview. The candidates presented original copies of their educational and experience certificates at the time of interview.

According to the information received, a large number of applications were sent by youths of the state for Udyami Mitra’s job. However, a total of 105 applicants were selected for different posts after the written test and interviews.

It includes 70 posts are for different districts, 10 posts for Invest UP office, headquarters and 25 for Industrial Development Authorities. All these have been selected for one year and this time limit can be extended if needed.