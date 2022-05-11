Over 100 officials under SIT’s radar: BPSC exam paper leak case

More than 100 Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) officials and examination centre personnel are being investigated by the Economic Offence Wing’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with the BPSC question paper leak case.

In the matter, four Arrah officials were recently arrested.

The SIT, according to sources, is analysing the phone numbers of officials involved in the May 8 BPSC exams.

“Four officials from Arrah were arrested as part of an investigation involving Barahra BDO-cum static officer Jaywardhan Gupta and three officials from Kunwan Singh College Arrah. In addition, SIT suspects a link between BPSC officials and education mafias in the paper leak ” an official of SIT said.

“The SIT is investigating from all angles to unravel this case,” stated EOW ADGP Nayyar Hasnain Khan.

According to a BPSC official, examinations were allowed to be held in a Kunwar Singh College that was not affiliated with Veer Kunwar Singh University Arrah.

“Veer Kunwar Singh University Arrah used to be linked with Kunwar Singh College. After a charge of misconduct in BA part 2 examinations was brought to the attention of the university’s VC, Sayyad Mumtazuddin, the college was prohibited in 2017.

“Now, officials from the BPSC will be responsible for administering exams in that college,” a Veer Kunwar Singh university official said.

The BPSC examination was scheduled to start at 12 noon on May 8 but the college officials did not distribute the question papers till 12.15 p.m. The agitated candidates then exposed the misconduct of college officials before the local media.

(with inputs from IANS)