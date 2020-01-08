CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday said around 100 MPs will write a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind demanding the firing of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) vice chancellor (VC). He was addressing a public meeting organised by the teachers’ association and students’ union of the university.

“Many members of Parliament, around 100 of them, have been contacted and they have decided to write a letter to the President, who is the visitor to the university, demanding sacking of the VC,” Yechury said.

His words received a loud cheer from students.

Under fire from students and faculty members for not doing enough when they were brutally attacked by a masked mob on the campus on Sunday evening, JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar urged the students on Tuesday to put the past behind them and return to the university premises.