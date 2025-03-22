10 Tablighi foreigners deported from Dausa at Nepal border

As many as 10 foreigners – of Nepal origin, believed to have links with the Tablighi Jamaat, were detained in Dausa of Rajasthan and subsequently deported for the neighbouring country on Saturday.

The foreigners including five women were arrested Friday night from different places in Dausa.

They were picked up from various mosques and some other places places including some mosques in a task undertaken under the supervision of the Circle Officer Ravi Prakash, a police spokesman said here.

They were staying on these places for some – times, the spokesman said adding “in view of their foreign origin and reported links with the Jamaat, the Home Ministry was informed of their detention.

On directives from the Ministry the foreigners were later sent for deportation at the Nepal border, the spokesman said.