India’s daily new cases continue to rise. 1,52,879 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

Ten states including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan have shown a rise in the COVID daily new cases. 80.92% of the new cases are reported from these 10 states.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 55,411. It is followed by Chhattisgarh with 14,098 while Uttar Pradesh reported 12,748 new cases.

Sixteen states are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases.

India’s total Active Caseload has reached 11,08,087. It now comprises 8.29% of the country’s total Positive Cases. A net incline of 61,456 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

The five states of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala cumulatively account for 70.82% of India’s total active cases. Maharashtra alone accounts for 48.57% of the total active caseload of the country.

The cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 10 Cr today.

Cumulatively, 10,15,95,147 vaccine doses have been administered through 15,17,963 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 90,04,063 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 55,08,289 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 99,53,615 FLWs (1stdose), 47,59,209 FLWs (2nddose), 3,96,51,630 1st dose beneficiaries and 18,00,206 2nd dose beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 3,02,76,653 (1st dose) and 6,41,482 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60.

Eight states account for 60.27% of the total doses given so far in the country.

Over 35 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

As on Day-85 of the vaccination drive (10th April 2021), 35,19,987 vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 31,22,109 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 42,553 sessions for 1st dose and 3,97,878 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of the vaccine.

In terms of the number of daily doses administered globally, India continues to remain at the top with an average of 38,34,574 doses administered per day.

India’s cumulative recoveries stand at 1,20,81,443 today. The National Recovery Rate is 90.44%.

90,584 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

Daily Deaths continue to show an upward trend. 839 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Ten States account for 86.41% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (309). Chhattisgarh follows with 123 daily deaths.

Ten States/UTs have not reported any COVID19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are D&D & D&N, Nagaland, Tripura, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Mizoram, Manipur, Lakshadweep, A&N Islands and Arunachal Pradesh.