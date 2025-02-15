Logo

# India

10 pilgrims from Chhattisgarh killed on way to Mahakumbh

At least 10 pilgrims on way to Mahakumbh were killed on the spot and 16 others, who were returning from Prayagraj, were injured when a SUV collided head on with a private vehicle in Meja area on Peayagraj- Mirzapur highway on late Friday night.

Statesman News Service | Prayagraj | February 15, 2025 1:41 pm

Representation image (IANS)

Police here on Saturday said all the 10 devotees riding the SUV and going to Mahakumbh died on the spot. All of them were from Korba district of Chhattisgarh.

As many as 19 pilgrims in the bus were also injured who were going to Varanasi after the Sangam bath. All the injured have been admitted to CHC Ramnagar. All the devotees in the bus are residents of Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh.

The deceased have been identified as Ishwari Prasad Jaiswal, Santosh Soni, Bhagirathi Jaiswal, Somnath, Ajay Banjare, Saurabh Kumar Soni, Ganga Das Verma, Shiva Rajput, Deepak Verma and Raju Sahu, the police said.

