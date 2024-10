At least 10 labourers were killed while three others critically injured when a truck hit a tractor-trolley carrying them near Katka village located on Prayagraj-Varanasi road late Thursday night.

Labourers riding on a tractor- trolley were returning from work when their vehicle was hit hard from behind by a truck.

They were returning to their village Birbalpur under Mirzamurad police station of Varanasi.

According to police, the truck coming from Aurai lost control and collided with the tractor-trolley.

The deceased labourers included Bhanu Pratap (26), Anil Kumar (35), Suraj (24), Vikas (24), Nanak (18), Nitin (22), Munna (25), Terru (25), Sanohar (24) and Prem Shankar (40).