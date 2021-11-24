10% of city water action plans for million-plus cities should come from PPP: MoHUA

Under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation – (AMRUT-II) 10 percent of the city water action plans for Million-plus cities should be coming from public-private partnerships (PPPs), said the Mission Director MATUR, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, here on Wednesday.

India needs a water platform to unify all stakeholders, said the Mission Director Ms D Thar, also Join Secretary in the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs while speaking at the Sustainable Urban WASH Forum organized by the Toilet Board Coalition.

The Toilet Board Coalition India offered a virtual platform for discussion on an action agenda on Private Sector and Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH).

The forum brought together a pioneering group of global companies and societal leaders who are shaping the future of sanitation in India. Businesses, investors, and sanitation leaders from across India were joined by an audience from across the world invested in the sanitation economy.

Speaking at the event, D Thar said, “It is very important for capacities in the private sector to be augmented for any mission to succeed. From now on, states should work towards reusing at least 20% of the treated water. This would tie up water consumers to the treated water through water markets”.

There should be a clear governance mechanism put in place even for the private sector to come in. “We are focusing on getting 100% water treated in 500 cities and ensuring that the untreated water does not enter water streams,” she said.

“The world is not on track to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 6 of Clean Water and Sanitation – the progress is heartening but the pace needs to intensify. If this process needs to pick up pace, we will need a robust innovation pipeline, a friendly policy ecosystem, and widely accepted standards,” said Venugopal Gupta, Director Accelerator & Investor Engagement, the Toilet Board Coalition.