Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that the party rebels who have filed their nominations to contest as independent for not getting tickets would be persuaded by the BJP to withdraw their nominations in favour of the official candidate of the party.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, on Thursday, said during the elections, many aspirational workers wish that they get party tickets, but there is an established system in our party for the process.

The Central leadership of the party takes the final decision regarding the tickets only after discussion with the state leadership, he added.

“We are in touch with those party workers who have filed nominations independently and are sure to persuade them. We have been successful to placate many of the leaders and ensure that they work for the official party candidates,” he said.

“The party has held talks with our disgruntled colleagues in Mandi, Kullu and Kinnaur and after discussion at all places, fruitful results are visible,” said Thakur.

The last date of withdrawal of nominations is 29 October. The elections will be held in the state on 12 November.

Counting of votes and result declaration is slated for 8 December.