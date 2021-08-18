WorldPhotographyDay: Make your pictures speak louder on Twitter with these features

From morning-walk trails to coffee dates, Twitter has always been a great place to start conversations and keeps us knitted through pictures and words alike.

Conversations and trends on Twitter are often driven by pictures – #SareeTwitter, #YellowTwitter, #LeafTwitter are some examples of many. These conversations, however, are not just about pretty visuals from people’s everyday lives but are also home to the art & work of professional and amateur photographers.

Photographers come to Twitter to showcase their camera tricks, have conversations with others who share similar interests, and stay connected with the community of photography enthusiasts.

This #WorldPhotographyDay, let’s take a look at how photographers can make their content stand out and grow with their audience on Twitter.

High-quality visuals in all their might: no cropping, no aesthetic compromise

Twitter recently introduced an improvement to how images and visual media appear on people’s timelines – allowing people to view standard image previews in full-length, without it getting cropped. The feature enabled image-sharers see how their picture will appear on their followers’ timelines before they actually Tweet it. Additionally, Twitter also allows you to Tweet pictures in 4K letting your followers see your art just as you captured it, without any pixel-bursts or quality compromises. So, Tweet that photo gallery out and make it your own virtual exhibition #OnlyOnTwitter!

Following conversations from experts and enthusiasts

Photography conversations have been on the rise on Twitter, and more people are joining the conversation everyday. Shutterbugs can follow conversations on all things from the world of camera-arts by using Twitter features like Lists and Topics.

Twitter Lists allow people to put together their favourite accounts on a particular subject and follow Tweets from these accounts as a separate timeline. You can create a List of your favourite photography accounts – professionals, magazines, publishers, etc. – and curate your own daily dose of related conversations.

Twitter Topics: Twitter has Topics across numerous interest categories that people can follow to see Tweets on the things that matter to them. When one follows a Topic, they see Tweets from a whole host of accounts that are experts or just tend to talk about that subject a lot on Twitter. You can follow Topics like Photography, Wildlife Photography, Cinematography and more to follow related conversations on the service.

Moreover, Tweeting with conversation-specific hashtags such as #photography, #naturephotography, #aerialphotographyetc, and participating in photo-driven trends will also help photographers gather more eyeballs on the service and reach a wider audience.