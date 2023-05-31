World No Tobacco Day is observed on 31st May annually. It is organised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to spread awareness of the harmful effects of tobacco use and to support laws that would reduce tobacco use. ‘We Need Food, Not Tobacco’ is the theme for World No Tobacco Day 2023

Individuals all around the world are prone to nicotine. Nicotine is a drug that is primarily found in tobacco plants. It causes “buzz” as it activates the brain’s pleasure centres, making you associate it with good feelings. It’s important to remember that nicotine is a highly addictive substance with potentially harmful health effects. Before using any nicotine products, it is always advised to consult with a healthcare professional.

However, many people may not know that nicotine is present in some everyday food items. The majority of nicotine-containing foods come from the Solanaceae plant family, which also contains the alkaloid. The nicotine content can be measured in micrograms (µg); one million µg equals one gram. The following items contain nicotine: