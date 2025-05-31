World No Tobacco Day: Vijender Gupta calls for united effort to combat dangers of tobacco use

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Saturday emphasized the urgent need for a united public health response to combat the dangers of tobacco consumption, stating that the addiction to this substance is a preventable epidemic.

He said that this problem affects many families, continues to claim lives, and also burdens people financially.

Gupta, on the occasion of World No Tobacco Day, led the ‘Walk for Life – Quit Tobacco’ initiative in Rohini area, organised jointly by the Delhi Medical Association and the Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute & Research Center (RGCIRC).

He emphasized that through awareness, education, and community action everyone must work collectively to eliminate the hold of the problem of Tobacco addiction in peoples’ lives and the ill impacts on the society.

Gupta appreciated the efforts put in by the organisers for embodying the spirit of ethics, empathy and excellence in promoting preventive healthcare and making people aware of the ill effects of such addictions that cause harm to lives.

The speaker also highlighted the role of civic engagement in fostering long-term behavioral changes and urged young citizens to take the lead in creating a tobacco-free culture.

“It is not enough to regulate—real change begins when people consciously reject tobacco for the sake of their health and loved ones,” Gupta remarked.

Gupta also led a pledge on the occasion where participants reaffirmed their commitment to a tobacco-free lifestyle.

The event was held near Metro Walk, Rohini, and witnessed enthusiastic participation from medical professionals, civil society groups, local residents, students, and volunteers.