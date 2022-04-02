Annually, 2nd April is celebrated as World Autism day. This year’s celebration will mark the 15th year anniversary since it was first observed on 18th December 2022 after the United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution. The World Autism is celebrated to spread awareness about Autism and to promote inclusivity in society for all affected by this condition.

What is Autism?

According to the American Psychiatric Association, Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a complex developmental condition involving persistent challenges with social communication, restricted interests, and repetitive behavior.

The word “Autism” made its first historical appearance in 1911 by the psychiatrist Eugen Bleuler.

How is World Autism day celebrated and how can you contribute?

Autism speaks organization along with the UN organizes various activities and challenges to spread awareness about Autism.

They encourage people to support this cause by wearing blue to signify the campaign called Light it Up Blue which aims at fostering a sense of understanding and accepting those with autism.

The theme for the year 2022

The theme for World Autism day 2022 is “Inclusive Quality Education for All”. This theme signifies Sustainable Development Goal 4 – Quality Education which is one of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals adopted by world leaders at the United Nations in 2015 to provide a blueprint for addressing the major challenges facing the world, including inequality.

How aware is India about Autism?

Till today, many parents of autistic children try to hide their child’s disability from the community, they are afraid to take their children to the parks, in fear that the onlookers will stare at them or may make fun of their conditions. The ignorance level about autism is very high in India and is considered a social stigma.

The World’s Autism Awareness Day (WAAD), which is observed on April 2 every year, allows us to talk about autism in India – a health issue that is too often overlooked. Unless it is made aware, addressed, and accepted, there won’t be a way out and the sufferings of the patients and their loved ones will never end.

The first WAAD was celebrated in 2008. The day highlights the need to help and improve the quality of life of those with autism so that they can lead full and meaningful lives as an integral part of society.

read more….