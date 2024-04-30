Exhibition to challenge preconceptions on autism

A two-day exhibition titled, A Journey Through Special Senses was held in the city on 26-27 April, which was a part of the celebration of autism awareness month.

The exhibition was held at the Deep Ranjani Foundation campus where people got an opportunity to interact with individuals with neuro-developmental disabilities.

“At Deep Ranjani Foundation, we believe in creating inclusive spaces where everyone is celebrated for their unique abilities and perspectives,” said Dr Amrita Panda, founder of Deep Ranjani Foundation. Through the exhibition, the aim is to challenge preconceptions, foster empathy and promote understanding of neuro-diversity.

The exhibition featured a series of interactive islands, each offering a glimpse into a different aspect of sensory experience. Attendees explored the Spice Island where they got the opportunity to inhale the scents of exotic spices and witnessed expert spice makers in action. Craft island showcased the beautiful crafts made by talented persons while the Bakers’ island gave the opportunity to taste bakery products.