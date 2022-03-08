Women driving greater demand for used cars in the beautiful city, Chandigarh- Here’s Sakshi Sharma’s story

Women in India and around the globe are making their mark in every phase of life. In the past few years, there has been a significant increase in the number of women drivers. The demand for used cars is ever rising in the Indian market & the category is now emerging as one of the driving forces in the Indian automobile sector. Women are in driving seats in the metro cities, whereas there is also a consistent increase of women car buyers in tier-II and III cities.

A teacher by profession, Sakshi Sharma, aged 26, has a similar and inspiring story. She works in Sahibzada Ajit Singh Institute of Information & Technology, in Punjab. Commuting has always been a concern and hassle in tier-2 cities. However, the pandemic has shifted the preference towards personal mobility, compared to using public transport or shared mobility options.

The Buying Experience

Sakshi, an independent woman, was facing challenges while commuting to college. Moreover, she had to depend on public transport for commutation.

She wanted to buy a used car after seeing an online advertisement. She showed the online ad to her father, who was not easily convinced of the online purchase model. After thorough research, both came across Spinny’s website and even saw several positive reviews on social media handles. Soon, they contacted the sales team and visited the nearby hub.

Sakshi and her father chose a 2012 Hyundai I20 Diesel model for a test drive. On the scheduled day, the completely sanitized car #WithExtraCare arrived at her residence for a test drive by Spinny. The car looked brand new in every way. As they took the test drive, their Spinny relationship Manager explained the 200-point quality check and certification process, which includes a thorough evaluation of every aspect of the car from its interior, exterior to engine performance, suspension, brakes, and on-road drive tests. He also explained Spinny’s selection process of choosing a good car. Sakshi also learned about the 1-year warranty and no-questions-asked for the 5-day money-back guarantee. Impressed with the smooth performance and drive, Sakshi and her father along with their family visited the nearby Spinny Hub in Zirakpur. Within 30 minutes – the whole purchasing process was over with complete documentation.

The drive home

When Sakshi and her family were driving back home in their Spinny car, the neighbors were surprised. Everyone appreciated the new car, and no one guessed it was a used car. Sakshi didn’t have to consult Spinny even once for any problem with the car. She thanks the company and Squad Spinny for guiding her to the right car.

Today, Sakshi drives the car around to work, daily chores and takes her parents out in a safe & hygienic way and doesn’t need to rely on public transport options.

Spinny ensures that their services help more people become independent and capable of managing their responsibilities. At some level, Spinny did help Sakshi – a woman – through its end-to-end services #WithExtraCare initiatives.