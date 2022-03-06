Vintage Cars Are Here Again!

The two years Corona stole from us were excruciatingly painful. Not only did we not get a chance to lead normal lives but also could not follow our passion.

The lovers of vintage cars missed the car rallies more than anything else as these shows and rallies are the only events they look forward to for getting a glimpse of the old beauties and interacting with the community. Vintage cars have mesmerised vintage and classic car lovers.

They always become the centre of attraction wherever they are spotted. However, there has been a long wait to see these “high-end classic cars” for the last two years as many rallies and exhibitions were cancelled due to Corona restrictions. But here is some good news. The vintage and classic cars are back with a bang. Now, the wait to see the cars of yesteryears is over.

Delhi’s vintage car owners and fans are gearing up for “The Statesman and VCCI Vintage and Classic Car Display” which is being held on 6 March. The display, which will be held from 10 AM to 3 PM at the Statesman House in the heart of the capital will feature a bevy of automobile beauties. It is an event with zero entry fee and is open to the general public.

The iconic vintage cars include 1936- Rolls Royce, 1926 Studebaker Erskine, 1906 Renault Freres, 1935 Rytecraft and 1938 Mercedes, 1937 Wolseley, 1932 Baby Austin, 1938 Adler,1937 Dodge, 1929 Austin 7 Tourer, 1919 Citroen Torpedo, 1913 Stoewer, 1912 Standard Coventry and many others.

Many Motor clubs have been involved in popularising and restoration of vintage cars. The Heritage Motoring Club of India is a premier club that is at the forefront of taking vintage cars to the next level in the country. It was formed on 10 September 2001.

It now has 185 members nationwide. Its mission is to protect, preserve and develop the rich heritage of vintage and classic automobiles and to encourage sharing of goodwill and fellowship derived from owning or being interested in preserving the heritage of vintage and classic automobiles.

Diljeet Titus, who is a founder member and General Secretary of the Heritage Motoring Club of India (HMCI), is a prolific writer, giving valuable advice to vintage car lovers. In one of his articles he wrote, “Storing a Classic Car can be tricky, thus, adding unnecessary miles to keep the vehicle ‘in tune’ could decrease its value and risk further damage.” Yet not using it can also cause harm to your classic, thereby resulting in the deterioration of its brake system, fuel system, suspension bushings and various other components.

Therefore, a good storage facility is a must.” He also touched upon the issue of the storage of these cars. “However, on the other hand, by providing a good storage facility to your classic, the work and expense on it will reduce to half when the car comes back in the daylight. No classic car is beyond having the interior redone, whether that means stripping it bare or simply fixing a tear in the seat. It all depends on what level of restorer you happen to be,” he said.

“However, I believe that the best thing to do with a stored car is to visit it once a month and take it for a short drive. This keeps everything in good shape, preventing things from getting corroded and seals drying out,” Titus said. Some good advice there for the people with a passion for old cars!