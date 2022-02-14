Valentines Day – A normal day or a special one?

“Love isn’t something you find. Love is something that finds you.” —Loretta Young

The most awaited day for romantic couples is here and love is in the air. This day is mainly known for fancy gifts, dates, and special romantic lovey-dovey moments; on the contrary, the history of Valentine’s Day is far less romantic and more violent.

Some historians believe every year on Feb 15 the festival began by sacrificing a goat and a wolf. After the violence the main attraction was the runner’s. The sacrificed goat’s skin were cut off into thongs and girdles and then worn by the athletes.

The runners would make their way through the street and whip people they crossed on their way. Some historians even reveal that some women would volunteer to get whipped because they believe that would bring them fertility.

Also some historians believe in a different story where Saint Valentine’s Day was a feast day in the Catholic religion, added to the liturgical calendar around 500 AD. The day was commemorated for martyred saints named Valentine.

St. Valentine was a Roman priest who performed secret forbidden marriages of soldiers because of a Roman emperor edict decreeing married soldiers did not make good warriors and thus young men could not marry. Valentine’s Day has been a religious celebration, an ancient ritual day, and now to a commercial day. All that change means the meaning of Valentine’s Day is truly whatever you want it to be.

Today Valentine’s Day has become an important part of everyone’s life and the economy loves it. Some recent surveys show 60% of people between the ages of 25-34 will celebrate and 58% of people 18-24 will as well. But, only 51% aged 55-64 will and even less over 65. One of the biggest opportunities that comes with this increased economy is the higher number of consumers.

The online and offline market for Valentine’s Day gifts and experiences has been steadily increasing every year and the trend is set to continue this year as well. According to sources, on average, most ecommerce platforms clock transactions worth INR 10 Cr to INR 20 Cr in the week leading up to February 14.

So, companies are fighting heavily with advertisements to encourage people to buy their products. A few companies even have created new and memorable limited edition items. Not just the economy but couples too love Valentine’s Day. In spite of the hullabaloo that surrounds this day, the essence of love remains the same and still gives us butterflies in the stomach.

The touch, the smell, those long walks and shared meals still makes our hearts go flutter. It’s just one day in the year, but you should know that love can be celebrated every day and every moment.

February is a month of love. Even if you don’t have a partner to celebrate with, you can always meet your dear friends or parents. Or maybe buy your siblings some flowers or buy some underprivileged a box of chocolate or a meal. You can always bring a smile to someone’s face.

No matter what, love still remains the cause of a sweet pain which makes our lives better in an otherwise depressed world.