What is tomato flu virus that has infected over 80 children in India?

More than 80 children below five years of age in Kerala have reportedly been affected by a mysterious disease – the “Tomato flu,” local reports suggest.

As coronavirus cases glimpsed an abrupt increase in several regions of Kerala, another flu has started haunting the state.

Referring to the health department, local media reported the confirmation of at least 82 cases in Kollam-a city known as a trade hub and for its beaches. According to local news websites, all the confirmed cases were reported from government hospitals and as per reports, the number may be higher if the cases from private hospitals are included.

What is Tomato flu?

On catching the flu, children experience undiagnosed and unidentified fever. There is no confirmation yet on whether the Tomato Fever is a viral fever or is an after-effect of chikungunya or dengue fever. In Tomato flu, children show rashes, skin irritation, dehydration, and red blisters, which is probably where it got its name ‘tomato flu’ or ‘tomato fever’ from.

Symptoms of Tomato flu

The main symptoms include high fever, rashes, and skin irritation. Hand and leg skin colour can change with rising blisters. Children might also experience abdominal cramps, body aches, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhoea.

Treatment of Tomato flu

If a child shows symptoms, they should be taken directly to a doctor. Children are advised to be kept hydrated. If infected, the child must avoid scratching the blisters and maintain cleanliness and hygiene.