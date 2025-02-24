Spiritual Dimensions: Manash Ranjan Jena converges art and spirituality

The exhibition titled ‘Spiritual Dimensions’ featuring the profound work of celebrated artist Manash Ranjan Jena was on display at Bikaner House here recently.

The world of art and spirituality converged at the exhibition which was a mesmerizing journey into the unseen, capturing the essence of spirituality through visual expression.

The event was inaugurated by Vandana Bhargava, an internationally acclaimed jewellery designer and visionary founder and chairperson of House of VSB.

“Art is not merely for admiration; it is a gateway to self-discovery, a bridge between the material and the metaphysical. Through this exhibition, we invite visitors to engage in a dialogue with their inner selves, to see beyond the visible and connect with the divine essence within,” she said.

For over two decades, Bhargava has been a beacon in the fine arts and signature jewels, curating exceptional experiences that transcend the ordinary. Her unwavering dedication is further supported by her husband, Dr Sunil K Bhargava, and her children, Swati Bhargava and Varun Bhargava.

The exhibition marks over five years of association between Manash Ranjan Jena and Galleria VSB.

His works, steeped in spirituality, explore the intricate dance between light and darkness, form and void, reality and transcendence. His artistic brilliance has been widely acknowledged, with Spiritual Dimensions serving as a testament to his evolving journey.

The event was graced by a distinguished gathering of art connoisseurs, critics, and eminent personalities. Among them were Padma Bhushan awardee Jatin Das, AIFACS Chairperson Biman Das, Ashwani Kumar Prithvivas, Founder & Director of the College of Arts, and Dr. Sanjeev Kishore Gautam, Director General of NGMA.

Additionally, acclaimed authors Manoj Tripathy and Pooja M. Sen, along with art critics like Kiran K. Mohan, engaged in thought-provoking discussions on the role of spirituality in artistic expression.

The exhibition, running from February 20 to 24, is a must-visit for those seeking an experience that transcends the conventional. Each artwork offers a unique perspective on the unseen world, inviting visitors to embark on a journey of introspection and enlightenment.

Through Spiritual Dimensions, Vandana Bhargava and Galleria VSB reaffirm their commitment to curating art that not only decorates spaces but also elevates the soul.