Slice of life: ‘Racket Boy’ delves into belongingness and migration

‘Racket Boy: Where’s My Country?’ by Philip George is an entertaining read which talks about a seasoned traveler who embraced diverse roles from a factory worker, a psychiatric nurse, a bookie’s runner and a banker. The author entices his audience to taste the slice of life!

Talking about his work, George says, “As ‘Racket Boy’ finds its way to India, my heart fills with the nostalgia of my roots. This memoir, a tango between Malaysian and Indian hues, is a tale of belonging and migration. In its pages, readers will unearth universal narratives, fostering connections beyond borders. The essence lies in addressing the shared human experience of home and migration, inviting each reader to resonate with the vivid panorama of my life.”

Co-author Geetha K calls the book a “transformative turn” in her life — of self-discovery, boundary-pushing and continual elevation.

Advertisement

“Phil and I functioned like a pair possessed with our shared dedication, energy and common interests in current affairs, sports, social issues, empathy for animals and passion for learning. Phil’s triumphs and turmoils were wrapped around my consciousness; I even made spiritual connections to his departed loved ones, especially his parents, and dog George, as one who had devoured Wuthering Heights at 15 would,” she says.

The ‘Racket Boy’ spans six decades of the author’s life, from his roots in Kerala to his experiences in Malaysia and England, exploring themes of migration, identity, and belonging. It takes the readers to the author’s life in England for four decades and his eventual retirement in the tranquil San Romano, Tuscany.

“Growing up in Malaysia often felt restrictive, like a prison. The societal and cultural norms were confining, and I constantly felt berated and put down. Migrating to England was a liberation for my mind and spirit. It allowed me to think freely, expand my knowledge, and pursue education in a way that was completely different from the rigid academic approach typical in Malaysia and other Asian countries. This transition profoundly shaped my identity, broadening my worldview and fostering a sense of independence and self-worth,” George says.

In the book, the author, who served as a solicitor of the Supreme Court of England and Wales, talks about how he had to work much harder than his English counterparts to prove his worth with law being the domain of white, wealthy and Anglo-Saxon society.

Another important mention in the book is the author’s passion for badminton and how this sport shaped his life for good.

In a media interview, George said, “Sports have always been my chill pill —a source of oxygen and liberation. Engaging in badminton and other sports has given me a sense of freedom and joy, allowing me to soak up life fully. It has been a vital part of my routine, helping me maintain balance and perspective within the complexities of life.”

From being ordered by the British government to leave England, accosted in Bombay, mugged in Barcelona to horse-trading with a petroleum giant in Ecuador and thrilling in a World Cup in military ruled Argentina, the book offers many fascinating aspects of the author’s vibrant life story.

The book has been published by SAGA Publications and priced at Rs 599.