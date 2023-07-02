Saving Lives, One Tree at a Time: Discover the Journey of Lady Tarzan in this Exhibition

“If you cut a tree, you kill a life. If you save a tree, you save a life. If you plant a tree, you plant a life.”

These profound words serve as the guiding principle for an extraordinary exhibition that has recently opened in New Delhi, showcasing the remarkable life of Jamuna Tudu, affectionately known as the Lady Tarzan—an honorary title bestowed upon her by Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. With great artistry, the renowned photographer-cinematographer, Vajnarabh Natraaj Maharshi, has captured the essence of Jamuna Tudu’s journey, chronicling her valiant fight against Naxalites and local mafias to protect the invaluable trees of her homeland.

Born and raised in the small village of Potka, located in the Indian state of Jharkhand, Jamuna Tudu’s quest for environmental preservation began as a solitary endeavor. Driven by an unwavering determination, she fearlessly confronted the daunting challenge of combating the illegal felling of trees in her community.

As time passed, her unwavering spirit inspired numerous women from neighboring areas to join her cause. Together, they formed the Van Suraksha Samiti (Forest Protection Committee), a collective effort aimed at safeguarding the rich forest cover of their village.

The exhibition vividly portrays the chronological narrative of Lady Tarzan’s life, starting with her initial forays into the forest and the deep emotional connection she developed with the natural world. This profound attachment propelled her to dedicate her entire existence to the protection of forests. To Jamuna Tudu, trees are not mere entities, but rather beloved siblings deserving of utmost affection. In a symbolic display of this bond, she and the women who share her mission tie Rakhis, traditional Indian bracelets, to the trees every Environment Day—ritual serves as a symbolic gesture, representing their dedication and concern for the welfare of the environment.

Vajnarabh Natraaj Maharshi reveres Jamuna Tudu as the embodiment of the goddess Durga—a powerful symbol of strength, capable of single-handedly fighting for and with many. Through thoughtfully captured photographs, he narrates the story of her unyielding spirit, both in the past and present. In her village, Jamuna Tudu is revered as a deity, a true source of inspiration. Only a select few possess the ability to inspire others, and she undoubtedly belongs to that elite group. With his exhibition, Vajnarabh seeks to ignite a similar fire within the hearts of 1.3 billion Indians, urging them to take action for the betterment of Mother Earth.

“I initially wanted to shoot a biopic on her life, but I felt that an exhibition would be an ideal way to raise awareness about her extraordinary journey,” expressed Vajnarabh Natraaj. His underlying motive behind this exhibition is to inspire the younger generation and all people in general to actively participate in the preservation of our environment.

The exhibition debuted on June 23 and has received an overwhelming outpouring of love and support, prompting an extension until July 12 at the prestigious All India Fine Arts and Craft Society (AIFACS) Gallery in New Delhi. The exhibition’s trailer was launched by Arjun Munda, the Union Minister for Tribal Welfare, further emphasizing the government’s recognition of Jamuna Tudu’s incredible contributions.

Through Vajnarabh Natraaj’s masterful portrayal, the exhibition shines a light on the ongoing and dedicated efforts of Lady Tarzan in the realm of environmental conservation. It serves as a powerful reminder for us all to reflect upon our own actions and ask ourselves: What are we currently doing, and what actions should we take?

The story of Jamuna Tudu transcends the boundaries of her village and speaks to the heart of a global struggle—preserving the natural wonders that sustain life on our planet.