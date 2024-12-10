Reimagining Futures: Bhalswa Women Waste Pickers Empowered Through Education

Nestled in northwest Delhi, Bhalswa is known for its extensive landfill, a burden that has persisted for almost two decades . For many families, this site serves not only as a waste disposal area but also as a harsh means of survival, where women and others sift through heaps of garbage in search of recyclable materials to sell.However,amidst these challenging circumstances, a powerful change is taking place: education.

Each weekday, the atmosphere in Bhalswa is filled with the vibrant sounds of a small classroom. Women, ranging in age from 21 to 70, come together with slates and chalk, their laughter and voices creating a lively environment as they learn the alphabet. Each one has a unique story.

Soniya, at 58 years old, has lived adjacent to the landfill for 35 years. Married to a driver and a mother of four, she turned to waste-picking out of financial necessity, with education far from her thoughts as she juggled numerous responsibilities. Now, as a grandmother of six, she is learning to write her name for the very first time.

Advertisement

Her journey began with a counseling session led by a volunteer named Priyanka from Chintan, an NGO focused on working towards waste pickers. Initially feeling overwhelmed and embarrassed, Soniya nearly left on her first day of class. However, the encouragement from the volunteer and her unspoken desire to learn to write her name ignited a new sense of determination within her. “I want to learn my name so that I can sign on various government schemes and documents,” she expresses, her smile beaming as she proudly shows her slate with the letter “S” written on it.

Soniya is not alone in this transformative journey. Like her Hema Devi, a 40-year-old is also a waste picker, has also faced significant challenges, including a financial crisis due domestic violence from her alcoholic husband. She shared that, “.Since my husband is an alcoholic, I never had his support. I was solely responsible for collecting waste to support my family.”

She explained that she starts experiencing severe cervical issues due to years of bending to collect waste. About a year ago, her doctors advised her to cease any activities that would strain her back. Feeling devastated and uncertain about her future, Hema found herself at a crossroads. With her education only extending to the third grade, she lacked the skills or trades to pursue. However, her circumstances changed for the better, when she was introduced to an educational program. Motivated to enhance her situation,Hema enrolled and acquired vital skills in basic mathematics and financial literacy. Equipped with this new knowledge, she made the decision to open a small scrap shop. “It’s been over six months since I began working there,” Hema shared, her pride evident. The shop not only became a source of income but also enabled her to support her family in meaningful ways. She also provided employment to other elderly women who cannot go to the landfill to pick the waste, but at her shop, they segregate the waste.

Another new mother Amrin, a 28-year-old who underwent a significant shift in her views on education. Initially, she undervalued its importance, but as she contemplated her child’s future, her perspective changed dramatically. “I don’t want my child to grow up like me, uneducated. As women, we are often led to believe that marriage is the solution to all our problems, but today I realize that financial independence is crucial for overcoming challenges,” she expressed, driven by a desire to break the cycle of poverty.

Similarly, Rita, a single mother of four daughters, also a wastepicker exemplifies the empowerment that education can provide. Through the skills she gained from the program, she successfully established a sewing business, demonstrating how education can act as a catalyst for economic independence and an improved quality of life for women in her community.

While talking to the Program Head and director of Chinatan Bharati Chaturvedi explained that “ the education program is specifically designed to empower women who work as waste pickers. It features a thoughtfully crafted curriculum developed in collaboration with experienced educators, offering much more than just basic education.

Classes are organized in small groups of 25 participants, which facilitates personalized attention and cultivates a nurturing learning atmosphere. The trainers, who are specifically trained to address the unique needs of women, play an essential role in guiding these sessions. This interactive approach guarantees that the material is both relevant and applicable, equipping participants with the necessary skills to confidently manage their daily lives.

Additionally, it was noted that the program positively influences women’s personalities beyond just achieving financial independence. During these classes, various social activities are also organized, including singing and dancing, all conducted in an educational manner. These activities provide women with an opportunity to relieve stress and focus on the positive aspects of life. Many participants share their personal challenges, and as a community, efforts are made to offer support wherever possible.

Kamla Sharma , a participant in her 60s, expressed, “What will I do now with reading and writing? I have lived my life this way. I came here to relax and meet friends, which helps me feel a bit relieved.” The program also positively impacts the lives of participants’ children and fosters a sense of community pride.

According to the program head, teaching practical skills—such as completing bank withdrawal forms, basic calculations —greatly boosts women’s independence and self-assurance. Geeta, a former waste picker who once felt anxious about traveling alone due to facing difficulties in reading numbers, now travels confidently back to her hometown in Begusarai, Bihar.

Despite the program’s notable achievements, challenges persist. Many women continue to face societal stigma and internalized shame related to their past as waste pickers. Addressing these issues necessitates not only educational empowerment, but also a broader acceptance and support from the community.