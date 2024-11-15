Prayas JAC helping thousands of underprivileged children every year

The Prayas (Juvenile Aid Centre ) society with its multi-dimensional efforts is extending help to over 40,000 children every year through its hand holding system, evolving as a confluence of many diverse but related streams.

The society on Thursday celebrated its 36th founder’s day in New Delhi, and its founder Amod K Kanth, a social activist, and former policeman, recounted the journey of the organisation from 1988 to 2024, sharing about the milestones it has achieved so far.

Prayas’s journey began in the summer of 1988, when a huge fire engulfed hundreds of Jhuggis in one of the the biggest slums of Delhi, that had left many children orphaned.

Advertisement

The society was founded by former IPS officer Kanth, who’s mind got the idea of making a centre to shelter children who were affected in that disaster.

At present, Prayas JAC Society is an integrated model for the social sector as it includes five units of Jan Shikshan Sansthans in Bihar, Delhi, Jharkhand and Andaman and Nicobar Islands to help in mainstreaming marginalised youth in inaccessible areas.

The society acknowledges the importance of aligning with the Government and the social sector in the fields of education, health, development and environment for the marginalised, neglected and disabled.

Speaking on the occasion, the newly appointed General Secretary of the foundation Naveen Verma said, “Our children are so attached to the Prayas Home that many of them have mentioned it as their permanent address on their passports.”

Noted lawyer Salman Khurshid, who was also present on the occasion said that he had been working for children in his way, but had learnt a lot about children from Prayas.

The children associated with the society presented dances from various parts of the nation including Gujarat, Rajasthan,Punjab and even a Quwalli to showcase their talent, as part of the founder’s day celebration.

Kanth mentioned that it was like a meandering journey of a river for the society, which takes over the streams that join it and becomes stronger and more formidable in the process.

According to Kanth, the third stream that came into this confluence of Prayas was the Shramik Vidyapeeth, the only organisation that was empowering adult education through skilling.

Interestingly, Prayas decided to organise its Founders Day on November 14, to coincide with the Children’s Day.