Celebrating puja with the marginalised

A trust has been bringing hope, joy and warmth to underprivileged children, the needy and residents of old-age homes during Durga Puja for last few years.

On their twelfth anniversary, the Sarodiya Charitable Trust is on a mission to reach over 1,200 individuals, gifting new clothes to them. The non-government has been expanding its outreach across various districts of West Bengal, having already distributed new clothes to nearly 1,200 people. Their impactful efforts reach from the remote tribal villages of Purulia to orphanages in Midnapore and even to the homeless on the bustling streets of Kolkata. The distribution will continue through Sasthi. In addition to clothing, the trust is also organising meal distributions during the festive days under their initiative, “Sarodiya’s Anandadhara (stream of joy),” with all expenses borne solely through their internal fundraising efforts, without any foreign or corporate sponsorship.

Founder Souman Kumar Saha said, “Our commitment to selfless social responsibility is unwavering. If we can bring a smile to even a few faces by reducing our own uja expenses, that is our greatest achievement. We’ve established the Vidyaratna Scholarship to support students’ higher education, empowering them to uplift their families and perpetuate this sense of responsibility.”

The Jagannath Gupta Institute of Medical Sciences & Hospital also are involved in a pandal-hopping adventure, bringing joy and excitement to children from marginalised backgrounds in association with the Durbar Mahila Samanwaya Committee.