World-class schools for underprivileged children soon in UP

The Yogi Government in Uttar Pradesh is gearing up to operationalise Atal Residential Schools in the state soon to provide best of educational facilities to talented underprivileged and orphaned children, including the children of laborers.

The operation of Atal Residential Schools is planned in 18 districts of the state while construction work in 16 of them is nearly complete. By the end of August, preparations will be made to start teaching class 6 to 12 students in these schools while the remaining two schools are likely to become operational by the end of this year.

Notably, these 18 residential schools, being built at a cost of Rs 1,189.88 crore, boast of state-of-the-art facilities and will be recognised by the CBSE.

Advertisement

The 18 locations the Atal Residential Schools are being established include Azamgarh, Basti, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Bulandshahr (Meerut), Gonda, Gorakhpur, Lalitpur (Jhansi), Prayagraj, Sonbhadra (Mirzapur), Muzaffarnagar (Saharanpur), Banda, Aligarh, Agra, Varanasi, Kanpur, Bareilly, and Moradabad.

Recruitment process for teaching and non-teaching staff for these schools has been nearly completed. Notably, the appointment process for teaching staff was completed on June 26, while the interviews are ongoing for non-teaching staff, which is in the final stage.

Similarly, the appointment of principals and administrative officials was completed on April 5 and June 22 respectively.

Additionally, work to provide facilities such as furniture, mess services, faculty management, uniforms is at final stage while other accessories available to all the schools at the earliest.

The 18 Atal Residential Schools will provide free hostel facilities for the students. A unique academic curriculum has been designed by the Central Academic Team to ensure the comprehensive development of children. The schools will have well-equipped labs, including Computer Lab, Science Lab, Mathematics Lab, Social Science Lab, Atal Thinking Lab, and Experimental Lab. The school premises will be fully adorned with greenery and lush surroundings.

These facilities are aimed at providing a nurturing environment for the students, ensuring their holistic development, and enhancing their learning experience.

Nisha Anant, director, Atal Residential Schools, said here on Wednesday, “The admission process for children from all districts of the state has been completed. Our endeavor is to commence classes for grade 6 in 16 out of the 18 schools by the end of August. For the remaining two schools as well, we are working fast to begin education for grade 6 by the end of this year.”