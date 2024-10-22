Performing arts should be integrated into mainstream education: Shovana Narayan

Padma Shri Shovana Narayan said performing arts should be integrated into mainstream education rather than relegating them to co-curricular activities.

Speaking during the International Festival on Indian Dance being held in the national capital, she also proposed introducing subjects like awareness of Indian art and Literature, emphasizing the need for a well-rounded panel of experts and artists from various fields to design a curriculum that fairly represents all forms of art.

She described the festival as a “Manthan” of ideas, stirring reflections on the present and future of the art, urging all to await the emergence of “Amrit”—the nectar that will enrich future generations.

The Sangeet Natak Akademi is organizing the International Festival on Indian Dance, bringing together artists worldwide for a 10-day celebration. On the festival’s third day, a captivating session titled “Human Rights, Ethics, Legalities, Policies, CSR Funding, and Creative Economy” was held at the A.P. Shinde Symposium Hall here.

The event brought together an illustrious panel of renowned classical dancers, including Dr. Shovana Narayan, Narthaki Nataraj, Vinduja Menon, Gayatri Kannan, and Ratikant Mohapatra, who shared their profound insights.

Narayan also highlighted the shrinking media coverage of traditional dance forms, both classical and folk, due to a profit-driven focus on popular entertainment. Reflecting on earlier times when the arts enjoyed more media attention, she urged for tax incentives to encourage media outlets to feature traditional arts.

However, she emphasized that this space must not be misappropriated by the mainstream entertainment industry, but rather preserved for genuine cultural promotion.

Choreographer Ratikant Mohapatra expressed his views on copyright issues affecting choreographers, addressing the ethical concerns surrounding copyright implementation. He noted that many traditional dance forms have indigenous origins, having been passed down through generations from Gurus to their disciples.

He cautioned that attempting to apply individualistic copyright could disrupt the communal ownership of cultural knowledge.

Narthaki Nataraj, India’s first transgender classical dancer to receive the Padma Shri award, shared insights into her journey as an artist. She emphasized that, despite facing numerous social, economic, and political challenges, every artist belongs to the artistic world.

Indian actress and dancer Vinduja Menon discussed dance anthropology, a field that examines cultural, social, and historical contexts of dance as a form of human expression and communication.

She emphasized that art, culture, tradition, and heritage are integral to India’s identity and expressed her privilege in engaging with this topic as an artpreneur, enhancing the artistic spirit of our civilization.

She highlighted anthropological approaches to exploring dance, such as storytelling through forms like Kathak, and the role of dance in fostering community bonding, where it serves as a vital expression of community identity and cultural heritage.

She provided examples, including the Hula dance in Hawaii, which reflects the islands’ spirituality and history, and Thiruvathirakkali from Kerala, symbolizing women’s identity.

Dancer Gayatri Kannan discussed the importance of financial assistance for artists, particularly for women. She praised the central government for introducing various schemes that support artists across all genres.

However, she noted that there appears to be a lack of awareness about these schemes among artists, and the lengthy procedures can be time-consuming and difficult to navigate. To address this, she suggested simplifying the processes to make them more accessible.